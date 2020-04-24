10566 High Hollows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, remodeled condo two years ago by Karen Kitowski, located in the heart of Dallas, within close proximity to Downtown and other key locations. Updates include oak floors, custom lighting, sleek modern euro feel kitchen & bath, granite counters, tile, stainless appliances, wine refrigerator, master bedroom closet system and much more. The community is gated and has 2 pools. ALL UTILITIES COVERED by HOA dues. Easy access to downtown and surrounding areas, the new Trader Joes shopping center.