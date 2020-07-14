All apartments in Dallas
Grand Reserve
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

Grand Reserve

6044 E Lovers Ln · (425) 657-3528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6044 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06110 · Avail. now

$2,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 997 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09109 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Unit 10109 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1561 sqft

Unit 02109 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1634 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09101 · Avail. Sep 30

$3,013

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2213 sqft

Unit 04101 · Avail. now

$3,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2213 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
green community
pool
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Grand Reserve, an extraordinary community of private townhomes for lease, is ideally located in the Park Cities/Old Town area of Dallas. Classically designed, spacious and elegant, here you can enjoy living in one of the city's most affluent areas while living within your means. Your Grand Reserve Townhome offers unprecedented access to Dallas' best shopping and restaurants. Downtown and virtually every other place in the Metroplex is at your door step. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per adult
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom). Additional deposits based on credit check
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration fee per townhome
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash fee: $25 (Includes door-to-door pick up). Pest control: $2
Pets Allowed: others, cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: 150.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Domesticated pets are accepted. Pets will be subject to visual inspection and current shot records are required. Resident(s) agree to comply with all community policies and are required to sign a separate Pet Addendum. Please call for Breed Restrictions. There is a pet fee of $400 for one pet, and $600 for two pets.* There is also a $150 pet deposit per pet, and a $20 per month pet rent per pet. *For households with two pets, the total pet fee will be adjusted at move-in.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. One bedroom townhomes have an attached garage. Two/three bedroom townhomes have an attached double garage.
Storage Details: No additional storage outside of attached garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Reserve have any available units?
Grand Reserve has 16 units available starting at $2,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Reserve have?
Some of Grand Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Reserve is pet friendly.
Does Grand Reserve offer parking?
Yes, Grand Reserve offers parking.
Does Grand Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Reserve have a pool?
Yes, Grand Reserve has a pool.
Does Grand Reserve have accessible units?
No, Grand Reserve does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Reserve has units with dishwashers.
