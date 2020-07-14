Grand Reserve

Lease Length: 2-13 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per adult
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom). Additional deposits based on credit check
Move-in Fees: $150 Administration fee per townhome
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Trash fee: $25 (Includes door-to-door pick up). Pest control: $2
Pets Allowed: others, cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: 150.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Domesticated pets are accepted. Pets will be subject to visual inspection and current shot records are required. Resident(s) agree to comply with all community policies and are required to sign a separate Pet Addendum. Please call for Breed Restrictions. There is a pet fee of $400 for one pet, and $600 for two pets.* There is also a $150 pet deposit per pet, and a $20 per month pet rent per pet. *For households with two pets, the total pet fee will be adjusted at move-in.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. One bedroom townhomes have an attached garage. Two/three bedroom townhomes have an attached double garage.
Storage Details: No additional storage outside of attached garages