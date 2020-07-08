1038 Galloway Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming Tudor style home, completely redone with excellent natural sunlight in an established neighborhood! Plenty of closet space throughout. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom has plenty of space for a separate sitting area, large walk in closet with built ins and a glass shower in the master bath. Backyard is fenced in with remote gate entry. Nice sized deck is perfect for enjoying summer nights! Easy access to I35, walking distance to the Dallas Zoo, only minutes to Bishop Arts and Downtown Dallas. Excellent location! A bonus feature includes a Ring Video Doorbell with an interior monitoring system and exterior cameras.