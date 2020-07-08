All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

1038 Galloway Avenue

1038 Galloway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Galloway Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Tudor style home, completely redone with excellent natural sunlight in an established neighborhood! Plenty of closet space throughout. Kitchen has brand new cabinets, quartz countertops, under cabinet lighting and a walk in pantry. Master bedroom has plenty of space for a separate sitting area, large walk in closet with built ins and a glass shower in the master bath. Backyard is fenced in with remote gate entry. Nice sized deck is perfect for enjoying summer nights! Easy access to I35, walking distance to the Dallas Zoo, only minutes to Bishop Arts and Downtown Dallas. Excellent location! A bonus feature includes a Ring Video Doorbell with an interior monitoring system and exterior cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Galloway Avenue have any available units?
1038 Galloway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Galloway Avenue have?
Some of 1038 Galloway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Galloway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Galloway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Galloway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1038 Galloway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1038 Galloway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Galloway Avenue offers parking.
Does 1038 Galloway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Galloway Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Galloway Avenue have a pool?
No, 1038 Galloway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Galloway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1038 Galloway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Galloway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Galloway Avenue has units with dishwashers.

