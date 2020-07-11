All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Urban House.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Urban House
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Urban House

Open Now until 6pm
1409 N Zang Blvd · (469) 351-2272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Cliff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1409 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1225 · Avail. Sep 12

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 725 · Avail. Sep 15

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Sep 12

$973

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1533 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 1434 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,401

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Urban House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
carport
pool table
Welcome to Urban House Apartments, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Dallas, TX. Urban House is a modern and diverse community that keeps your priorities in mind, while keeping the casual and laid-back attitude of the Bishop Arts District. Our Newly Remodeled apartments offer custom features such as wood floors, island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, built in shelves, washer and dryer connections and more. And if that didn't impress you, we have our very own Urban Brew Cafe which is great for hanging out with residents or friends, a large fitness center equipped with club-quality cardio and weights, and Dallas' largest pet park! Urban House apartments are close to Downtown and Uptown Dallas (only a few blocks away), Dallas Methodist Hospital, Bishops Arts District, Oak Farm, Bank of America and AT&T. If it's time to find a new home and a simpler approach to life, take a deep breath and move to a better way of life. Stop by and reserve your urban home today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom: $200; 2 bedroom: $250; 3 bedroom: $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Carports Available.
Storage Details: 5x5 - $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Urban House have any available units?
Urban House has 40 units available starting at $973 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Urban House have?
Some of Urban House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Urban House currently offering any rent specials?
Urban House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Urban House pet-friendly?
Yes, Urban House is pet friendly.
Does Urban House offer parking?
Yes, Urban House offers parking.
Does Urban House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Urban House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Urban House have a pool?
Yes, Urban House has a pool.
Does Urban House have accessible units?
No, Urban House does not have accessible units.
Does Urban House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Urban House has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Urban House?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Reserves at White Rock
9215 Garland Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity