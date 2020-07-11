Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony extra storage ice maker microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access carport pool table

Welcome to Urban House Apartments, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Dallas, TX. Urban House is a modern and diverse community that keeps your priorities in mind, while keeping the casual and laid-back attitude of the Bishop Arts District. Our Newly Remodeled apartments offer custom features such as wood floors, island kitchens, stainless steel appliances, built in shelves, washer and dryer connections and more. And if that didn't impress you, we have our very own Urban Brew Cafe which is great for hanging out with residents or friends, a large fitness center equipped with club-quality cardio and weights, and Dallas' largest pet park! Urban House apartments are close to Downtown and Uptown Dallas (only a few blocks away), Dallas Methodist Hospital, Bishops Arts District, Oak Farm, Bank of America and AT&T. If it's time to find a new home and a simpler approach to life, take a deep breath and move to a better way of life. Stop by and reserve your urban home today.