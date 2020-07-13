All apartments in Dallas
Preston Village Apartments

18909 Lloyd Cir · (972) 362-2032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX 75252

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00735 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 00437 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 00718 · Avail. now

$870

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00534 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 14110 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 07111 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Village Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
valet service
bike storage
lobby
online portal
Preston Village's beautiful apartments boast a captivating blend of traditional elegance and contemporary excitement not typically found in rental housing communities. Our Plano rental apartments provide residents with all the comforts of a custom home-featuring marble vanities, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, and oversized decks and patios that lookout upon dramatic views of the beautiful Georgian red brick architecture and lush grounds.The apartment community features a 24 hour fitness center, sparkling pool and spa with sun deck, tennis court, basketball court, and even maid service upon request. The apartments are surrounded with mature trees, lush landscaping, and quaint courtyards, you will truly feel like you have entered a tropical paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $0- $200
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Village Apartments have any available units?
Preston Village Apartments has 12 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Village Apartments have?
Some of Preston Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Village Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Preston Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Preston Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Preston Village Apartments offers parking.
Does Preston Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preston Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Village Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Preston Village Apartments has a pool.
Does Preston Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Preston Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preston Village Apartments has units with dishwashers.
