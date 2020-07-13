Preston Village Apartments

Amenities
Preston Village's beautiful apartments boast a captivating blend of traditional elegance and contemporary excitement not typically found in rental housing communities. Our Plano rental apartments provide residents with all the comforts of a custom home-featuring marble vanities, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, and oversized decks and patios that lookout upon dramatic views of the beautiful Georgian red brick architecture and lush grounds.The apartment community features a 24 hour fitness center, sparkling pool and spa with sun deck, tennis court, basketball court, and even maid service upon request. The apartments are surrounded with mature trees, lush landscaping, and quaint courtyards, you will truly feel like you have entered a tropical paradise.