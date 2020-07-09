All apartments in Austin
Minutes From Downtown ATX!
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Minutes From Downtown ATX!

6408 Burns Street · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Burns Street, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lamar Place is a quiet neighborhood located in a dead-end cul-de-sac with beautiful and mature trees, modern landscaping, three sparkling pools, state of the art laundry rooms and much more.

Located on the line between the Brentwood-Highland neighborhoods, Lamar Place is an unbeatable location that serves up the best of what both neighborhoods have to offer. While it has always been a vibrant part of Austin's downtown neighborhoods, the past decade has brought a renewal of energy, rejuvenation, and growth that has catapulted these neighborhoods into the forefront of what it means to live in Austin, Texas.

From long-established, locally owned businesses to new up and coming startups, and a few big names here and there, everything you could wish for is at your doorstep. While you may be inclined to walk or jog to all of the nearby establishments and other places of interest, you can also ride your bike to just about anywhere. Rated at 95/100 by WalkScore for being a "Biker's Paradise" with "Excellent Bike Lanes", you would be in good company with other bicyclists who tend to gravitate to this area.

Never fear, if biking is not your thing, there are plenty of places you can walk, run, drive, or take the public transportation to. Being located just a few minutes from Downtown ATX, the brand new ACC Campus, Texas DPS, The Mueller Town Center development, and much more, you are in the center of all the action. It's just a matter of deciding how involved you want to be with it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have any available units?
Minutes From Downtown ATX! doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have?
Some of Minutes From Downtown ATX!'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minutes From Downtown ATX! currently offering any rent specials?
Minutes From Downtown ATX! is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minutes From Downtown ATX! pet-friendly?
Yes, Minutes From Downtown ATX! is pet friendly.
Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! offer parking?
Yes, Minutes From Downtown ATX! offers parking.
Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have units with washers and dryers?
No, Minutes From Downtown ATX! does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have a pool?
Yes, Minutes From Downtown ATX! has a pool.
Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have accessible units?
No, Minutes From Downtown ATX! does not have accessible units.
Does Minutes From Downtown ATX! have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Minutes From Downtown ATX! has units with dishwashers.

