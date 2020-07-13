Amenities

LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. You'll love the great location of Balcones Woods luxury apartments and townhomes. Situated right off TX-183, you'll have no problem getting where you need to go. Whether it's to nearby shops like The Arboretum, great restaurants, or the downtown Austin nightlife, you're only minutes away. However, don't overlook the proximity to some of Austin's finest parks, where walking trails and beautiful scenery await.You'll also love the community feel of Balcones Woods, where the property offers multiple swimming pools, numerous picnic areas with BBQ grills for outdoor entertaining and several recreation areas such as a fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Each apartment offers its own private patio or balcony, so be prepared to relax in your new home. And many apartment homes also offer a wood burning fireplace.