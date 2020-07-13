All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Balcones Woods

11215 Research Blvd · (833) 623-0525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11215 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 111120 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 101028 · Avail. now

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 111134 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202003 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,168

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 101001 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 212111 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,198

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Balcones Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. You'll love the great location of Balcones Woods luxury apartments and townhomes. Situated right off TX-183, you'll have no problem getting where you need to go. Whether it's to nearby shops like The Arboretum, great restaurants, or the downtown Austin nightlife, you're only minutes away. However, don't overlook the proximity to some of Austin's finest parks, where walking trails and beautiful scenery await.You'll also love the community feel of Balcones Woods, where the property offers multiple swimming pools, numerous picnic areas with BBQ grills for outdoor entertaining and several recreation areas such as a fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Each apartment offers its own private patio or balcony, so be prepared to relax in your new home. And many apartment homes also offer a wood burning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $150-Up to one month's rent | Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $160 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $8.99 per month; Pest control $4.99 per month; MAA connect (cable) $45 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Balcones Woods have any available units?
Balcones Woods has 33 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Balcones Woods have?
Some of Balcones Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Balcones Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Balcones Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Balcones Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Balcones Woods is pet friendly.
Does Balcones Woods offer parking?
Yes, Balcones Woods offers parking.
Does Balcones Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Balcones Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Balcones Woods have a pool?
Yes, Balcones Woods has a pool.
Does Balcones Woods have accessible units?
No, Balcones Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Balcones Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Balcones Woods has units with dishwashers.
