Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities car charging clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center carport conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community

Get a taste of true Austin living at Windsor Lantana Hills without compromising on style or comfort. Located in southwest Austin, Windsor Lantana Hills is uniquely positioned in the Lantana Hills area, featuring a Hill Country setting only 10 minutes from downtown Austin. Residents enjoy a peaceful setting within minutes of the Barton Creek greenbelt, and can quickly and easily access the entertainment districts of downtown, South Lamar, and East Austin.Enjoy abundant living spaces, exquisite amenities, and our serene SW Austin neighborhood. You will love relaxing in your modern, pet friendly, designer one, two, or three-bedroom apartment home after a day of exploring nearby greenbelts or sampling the world-renowned restaurants and boutique stores in downtown Austin.Experience distinctive, lavish living at our exclusive apartment community. For more information or to tour our apartments, contact us today!