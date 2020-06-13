/
lake dunlap
172 Apartments for rent in Lake Dunlap, TX📍
162 GLOBAL DR
162 Global Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1268 sqft
Tenant Application Qualifications are available to download in the supplements section or go to edwardspropertymgmt.com under the Apply Now tab. Pleases use Showingtime App or login to your MLS account to schedule showings.
127 Forest Glen Lane
127 Forest Glen Lane, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1008 sqft
AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. HOME TUCKED AWAY ON CUL DE SAC IN RIVER BEND SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO LAKE DUNLAP AND EASY ACCESS TO IH-35. LAKE FRONT PARK FOR NEIGHBORHOOD. PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)
360 Placid Cove Drive
360 Placid Cove Drive, Lake Dunlap, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
Nestled in the towering trees. Home includes refrigerator, propane stove, dishwasher. There is a bonus room off of the living room, nice little area outside to entertain your guest and extra storage. Dogs only and owner must approve first
Results within 1 mile of Lake Dunlap
156 Field Rdg
156 Field Ridge, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1586 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bathroom in Glencrest New Braunfels. Built in 2018! This one story home opens to a flex room that can be used in various ways. The flex room flows seamlessly into the beautiful kitchen.
307 Rosalie
307 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
307 Rosalie Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3/2.5/2 Duplex Minutes from Shopping and Entertainment! - Spacious 3/2.
263 Sapphire
263 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
247 Sapphire
247 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1506 sqft
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
251 Sapphire
251 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
259 Sapphire
259 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
255 Sapphire
255 Sapphire, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
226 Topaz
226 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1588 sqft
Brand new Farm House Condo off of HWY 46 and Topaz. This home has a unique floor plan with living areas down stairs and all bedroom and two baths up stairs.
519 Divine Way
519 Divine Way, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 Divine Way in New Braunfels. View photos, descriptions and more!
258 Topaz
258 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
250 Topaz
250 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
254 Topaz
254 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
262 Topaz
262 Topaz, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home that features granite counters tops, vinyl wood plank flooring, raised panel cabinets, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances.
907 Langesmill Drive
907 Langesmill Br, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1459 sqft
Minutes to Gruene and Downtown New Braunfels! Walk to Golds Gym | Alamo Drafthouse | Fork and Spoon | Faust Street Bridge and More! 3/2.
295 Rosalie
295 Rosalie Drive, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
3 Weeks FREE! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location! - 3 Weeks FREE Rent with 1 Year Lease! Inviting 3/2/2 Duplex with Island Kitchen and Tons of Amenities! Great Location - Close to IH 35 & Hwy 46 For Easy
2321 Brittany Grace
2321 Brittany Grace, New Braunfels, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1641 sqft
Beautiful garden home in South Bank. This home has so much to offer. This home is a 3 bedroom 3 bath and backs up to the club house. Open bright kitchen, dining and living room with a wood burning fire place.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Dunlap
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Dunlap rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Dunlap area include Huston-Tillotson University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Saint Edward's University, Austin Community College District, and Concordia University-Texas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Dunlap from include San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, San Marcos, and Kyle.
