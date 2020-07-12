/
pecan springs springdale
449 Apartments for rent in Pecan Springs Springdale, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
19 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
6 Units Available
Villas At Mueller
6103 Manor Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
976 sqft
Located in Austin's North Central District. Modern, spacious one-and two- bed apartments with striking architecture, vaulted ceilings, accent walls. Two laundromats on-site, bike racks, courtyard, barbecue area. Close to Austin's restaurants and shops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5308 Golden Canary Lane
5308 Golden Canary Lane, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1888 sqft
Newly Constructed: 4 BR / 3 BA Home - 2 Car Garage - Pool - Close to Mueller - Brand new 4 bed / 3 bath home located in the highly coveted 51 East. Bruckner floor plan. Beautiful finishes with a very open plan.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5221 Tower Trl
5221 Tower Trail, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1114 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5221 Tower Trl in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Maplelawn Circle
3001 Maplelawn Circle, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2116 sqft
Beautiful home located at the end of a very private Cul-De-Sac large back yard with a huge concrete patio and tall privacy fence,dog area, custom soft-close cabinets in the Kitchen beautiful hardwood floors, master suite down stairs with a large
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5404 Darlington LN
5404 Darlington Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1118 sqft
Contemporary Stunning Renovation ~ Inviting open flow-thru floor plan! Designer finishouts, large open kitchen,granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private backyard! Perfect home for entertaining, incredibly neareverything Mueller
Results within 1 mile of Pecan Springs Springdale
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
18 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
4 Units Available
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
In the desirable Windsor Park neighborhood near Highway 290 and I-35. Spacious floor plans with accent walls, stainless steel or black appliances, and wood floors. A retro-inspired community with picnic areas and a coffee bar.
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
6 Units Available
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1421 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mueller Gardens Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4107 E 12th St 1
4107 East 12th Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1576 sqft
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4536 Berkman Dr
4536 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2156 sqft
Beautiful, modern town home with three full bedrooms, plus a study. Custom draperies and window treatments throughout. Private courtyard in the back, with a full bed and bath down.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1705 Webberville Road
1705 Webberville Road, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1 sqft
Enjoy everything East Austin has to offer! Stunning newer build (2016) w/easy access to Downtown. Two large master bedrooms upstairs both with full baths. Washer/Dryer also conveniently upstairs.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5606 Samuel Huston
5606 Samuel Huston Avenue, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Remodeled East Side Home near MLK - Nicely remodeled 3 bed/1 bath home in hip east Austin neighborhood. Original hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator. Large fenced yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4615 Berkman Dr
4615 Berkman Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1897 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the very desirable Mueller neighborhood. Just a quick walk from HEB, Kerbey Lane, the Alamo Drafthouse, this home lives large.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4318 Tilley St
4318 Tilley Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,800
595 sqft
Mueller Austin Apartment - Property Id: 305458 **BRAND NEW GARAGE APARTMENT** *High ceilings throughout *Stainless appliances *Brand new washer/dryer *No carpet - hardwood/tile throughout *Smart TV *Furnished with pull-out couch, coffee table, end
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5300 Middale LN
5300 Middale Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1120 sqft
Classic, well-loved Windsor Park home w/ large breakfast area & adjoining living room. Updated kitchen w/ stained cabinetry and solid surface counters. Updated light fixtures & baths.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
5800 Belmoor Dr
5800 Belmoor Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1179 sqft
Charming two story condo with ceramic tile and laminate throughout the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with beautiful white appliances and is open to the dining area. Both bedrooms are located upstairs and have shared access to the bathroom.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1821 Rhodes Rd
1821 Rhodes Road, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1052 sqft
East Side Gem - Welcome home to this charming East side gem. Be welcomed by the front porch offering a wood swing.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Springs Springdale
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
46 Units Available
The Guthrie
3218 Gonzales Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,295
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1280 sqft
Experience the best of Austin living at The Guthrie.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
64 Units Available
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1375 sqft
East Vue Ranch Apartments is the new relaxed and friendly premier Austin community, just Southeast of Downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,085
758 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,363
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1134 sqft
Apartment home community located close to I-35, downtown Austin and East 6th Street. Variety of floor plans with one and two bedrooms. Community has a fitness center, two pools and a rooftop terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
17 Units Available
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
34 Units Available
Bowie
311 Bowie St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,542
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,054
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,918
1306 sqft
A modern community with a fitness center, concierge service, dog grooming area, and coffee bar. Apartments feature built-in cabinets, hardwood flooring, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets allowed. Free community bikes.
