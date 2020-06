Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

915 West 23rd Unit C Available 08/08/20 LENOX HOUSE - WEST CAMPUS - 3 BEDROOM - $2350 - PRE- LEASE FOR AUG 2020 - HOUSE CONDO WITH REAL WOOD FLOORS 12 FT CEILINGS HUGE OLD SCHOOL WINDOWS WITH TONS OF LIGHT

PRIME TIME WEST CAMPUS LOCATION JUST 5 BLOCKS TO THE UT CAMPUS AND DIRECTLY ON THE UT SHUTTLE.

WATER, GAS, AND TRASH ARE PAID BY OWNER. TWO RESERVED PARKING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5449416)