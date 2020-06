Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled, spacious home in Hancock neighborhood, just 1 block from Hyde Park in central Austin, and just 8 minutes drive to downtown and UT. Home is unfurnished. 2 car garage behind the house. You will need to have utilities turned on. 1 year lease is required.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/austin-tx?lid=12280847



(RLNE4918451)