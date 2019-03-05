All apartments in Austin
9 Kern Ramble A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

9 Kern Ramble A

9 Kern Ramble Street · (512) 953-5799
Location

9 Kern Ramble Street, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 Kern Ramble A · Avail. Jul 4

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9 Kern Ramble A Available 07/04/20 Cherrywood Charmer! - Charming 1930's 3/2 cottage one-story house located in the desirable Cherrywood neighborhood minutes from downtown, UT campus, and nearby restaurants. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Kitchen has all appliances with stainless steel counters. Stackable washer/dryer hookups. Property has a beautiful high ceiling master bedroom with bathroom. Plenty of outside sitting area. Small pets negotiable but property has no fence and shares property with back detached neighbor unit #B. AISD schools - Maple, Kealing, McCallum. Available first week in July, 2020.

(RLNE4059748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Kern Ramble A have any available units?
9 Kern Ramble A has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Kern Ramble A have?
Some of 9 Kern Ramble A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Kern Ramble A currently offering any rent specials?
9 Kern Ramble A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Kern Ramble A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Kern Ramble A is pet friendly.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A offer parking?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not offer parking.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have a pool?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have a pool.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have accessible units?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have units with dishwashers.
