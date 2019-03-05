Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9 Kern Ramble A Available 07/04/20 Cherrywood Charmer! - Charming 1930's 3/2 cottage one-story house located in the desirable Cherrywood neighborhood minutes from downtown, UT campus, and nearby restaurants. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Kitchen has all appliances with stainless steel counters. Stackable washer/dryer hookups. Property has a beautiful high ceiling master bedroom with bathroom. Plenty of outside sitting area. Small pets negotiable but property has no fence and shares property with back detached neighbor unit #B. AISD schools - Maple, Kealing, McCallum. Available first week in July, 2020.



(RLNE4059748)