8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798

8816 Travis Hills Drive · (512) 784-5481
Location

8816 Travis Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 75798 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
putting green
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
google fiber
internet access
trash valet
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750

This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail. Spacious living area, gourmet kitchen, indulgent baths, and special designer features. Panoramic hilltop views, amenities for entertaining friends or sharing a relaxing moment for two are available exclusively to our residents.

Community Amenities:
Putting Green, Business Center w/Google Fiber, Controlled Access, Covered Parking and Detached Garage options, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Laundry Room Available, Pools, Scenic View, Recreational Areas, Pet Park, Valet Trash Pick-up 5 nights/week.

Apartment Amenities:
Google Fiber Available, Cable Available, Dishwasher, Disposal, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings and Ice Maker.

For availability and property tours please call:

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103750
Property Id 103750

(RLNE5374160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have any available units?
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 has a unit available for $1,239 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have?
Some of 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 is pet friendly.
Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 offer parking?
Yes, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 does offer parking.
Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have a pool?
Yes, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 has a pool.
Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have accessible units?
No, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798 has units with dishwashers.
