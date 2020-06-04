8816 Travis Hills Dr 75798

Amenities
Oak Hill | Treetop View | $1239 | LRG 1BD 950 sqft - Property Id: 103750
This gated community was built in 2005. It offers an ideal mix of elegant Hill Country living and modern convenience. Inviting interiors with complete attention to detail. Spacious living area, gourmet kitchen, indulgent baths, and special designer features. Panoramic hilltop views, amenities for entertaining friends or sharing a relaxing moment for two are available exclusively to our residents.
Community Amenities:
Putting Green, Business Center w/Google Fiber, Controlled Access, Covered Parking and Detached Garage options, 24 Hour Fitness Center, Laundry Room Available, Pools, Scenic View, Recreational Areas, Pet Park, Valet Trash Pick-up 5 nights/week.
Apartment Amenities:
Google Fiber Available, Cable Available, Dishwasher, Disposal, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Ceiling Fans, Vaulted Ceilings and Ice Maker.
For availability and property tours please call:
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103750
