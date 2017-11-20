All apartments in Austin
Last updated December 8 2019

8814 Laverty PL

8814 Laverty Place · No Longer Available
Location

8814 Laverty Place, Austin, TX 78753
Georgian Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable and Private Mid-Century Modern 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the up-and-coming and centrally located Georgian Acres neighborhood. This home offers all hard floor with laminate in all except the bathroom which has a modern grey tile. Deep bathtub in the bathroom, great for soaking! Spacious built-in closets in each bedroom, two in the master! Tons of windows! 2-3 in each room bringing in great natural light! Updated kitchen with silestone counters and bar, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 Laverty PL have any available units?
8814 Laverty PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8814 Laverty PL have?
Some of 8814 Laverty PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Laverty PL currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Laverty PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 Laverty PL pet-friendly?
No, 8814 Laverty PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8814 Laverty PL offer parking?
Yes, 8814 Laverty PL offers parking.
Does 8814 Laverty PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8814 Laverty PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 Laverty PL have a pool?
No, 8814 Laverty PL does not have a pool.
Does 8814 Laverty PL have accessible units?
No, 8814 Laverty PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 Laverty PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8814 Laverty PL has units with dishwashers.

