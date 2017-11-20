8814 Laverty PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Adorable and Private Mid-Century Modern 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the up-and-coming and centrally located Georgian Acres neighborhood. This home offers all hard floor with laminate in all except the bathroom which has a modern grey tile. Deep bathtub in the bathroom, great for soaking! Spacious built-in closets in each bedroom, two in the master! Tons of windows! 2-3 in each room bringing in great natural light! Updated kitchen with silestone counters and bar, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher!