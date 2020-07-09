Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

814 East 30th Street Available 08/01/20 UT PRE-LEASE: Charming home 2 blocks from UT, Wood Floors, Updated kitchen, Walk/Bike to Campus - Great stand alone house on a tree lined street 2 blocks from UT. Walk to the Law School, Butler School of Music, LBJ School of Public Affairs and the College of Engineering. House features wood floors and an updated kitchen. You cannot get any closer to UT without being on campus. Garage on property is for owner's use.



Available August. Please call Brian at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



Brian Copland, Realtor

Realty Austin

512-576-0288.



(RLNE2630513)