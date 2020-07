Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Located in the Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, the Grove At Northwest Hills brings a new meaning of convenience with direct access to Loop 1 Mopac Expressway, you'll be minutes from downtown Austin and only 7 miles from the University of Texas. Explore our neighborhood and discover excellent shopping, fantastic schools and entertainment such as Trader Joe's and Top Golf and Anderson High School. Relax by our resort style pool or get active at our 24 Hour fitness center. With eleven spacious floor plans and our newly renovated interiors, we have a floor plan for every situation. Stop by and tour today and discover what Northwest Austin has to offer!