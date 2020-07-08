All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8135 Forest Mesa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8135 Forest Mesa Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8135 Forest Mesa Dr

8135 Forest Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8135 Forest Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c48fff2007 ----
Must see 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome with an office. Entire interior painted on 1/25/19. Remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, all SS appliances, and custom cabinetry. Harwood floors throughout and no carpet! Beautiful condition and move-in ready. Private back patio and bonus enclosed and air conditioned sun room space. Much desired location provides good access to downtown, the Arboretum, Domain, restaurants and shopping. A must see!!!

Convenient Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have any available units?
8135 Forest Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have?
Some of 8135 Forest Mesa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8135 Forest Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8135 Forest Mesa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8135 Forest Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr offer parking?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have a pool?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8135 Forest Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8135 Forest Mesa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325
Austin, TX 78728
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Shadow Oaks
12148 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Platform
2823 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Tintara at Canyon Creek
7655 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin