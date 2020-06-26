811 East 11th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Well-designed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes Panoramic Skyline Views of Downtown Austin, the Government Center, UT stadium, and East Austin. Three Custom Interior Packages Wood-style or polished concrete flooring throughout the entire apartment Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, faucets with pull down sprays, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash with modern pendant lighting Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and oversized windows Generous bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting Impressive walk-in closets Impressive walk-in closets Luxury bathrooms with solid slab countertops and garden tubs or walk-in showers Custom framed mirrors and oversized soaking tubs Select residences include: terraces, kitchen islands, double vanity sinks, separate showers, computer desk, niches and 10? to 15? ceilings Energy efficient full-size washer and dryers