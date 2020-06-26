All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
811 East 11th St.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 1:31 PM

811 East 11th St.

811 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

811 11th St, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c47df905f ---- Well-designed studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes Panoramic Skyline Views of Downtown Austin, the Government Center, UT stadium, and East Austin. Three Custom Interior Packages Wood-style or polished concrete flooring throughout the entire apartment Open-concept gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, faucets with pull down sprays, custom cabinetry and glass tile backsplash with modern pendant lighting Dramatic living spaces with high ceilings and oversized windows Generous bedrooms that accommodate king-size beds and ceiling fans with decorative lighting Impressive walk-in closets Impressive walk-in closets Luxury bathrooms with solid slab countertops and garden tubs or walk-in showers Custom framed mirrors and oversized soaking tubs Select residences include: terraces, kitchen islands, double vanity sinks, separate showers, computer desk, niches and 10? to 15? ceilings Energy efficient full-size washer and dryers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 East 11th St. have any available units?
811 East 11th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 East 11th St. have?
Some of 811 East 11th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 East 11th St. currently offering any rent specials?
811 East 11th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 East 11th St. pet-friendly?
No, 811 East 11th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 811 East 11th St. offer parking?
No, 811 East 11th St. does not offer parking.
Does 811 East 11th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 East 11th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 East 11th St. have a pool?
Yes, 811 East 11th St. has a pool.
Does 811 East 11th St. have accessible units?
No, 811 East 11th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 811 East 11th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 East 11th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
