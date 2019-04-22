All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:44 PM

809 S. LAMAR

809 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

809 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin. You'll experience endless amenities and comfort here with many hot spots within walking distance! Some of the many amenities include:

6,000 square feet of on-site retail
Creative office suites available
Clubhouse with theater and gaming rooms
24/hr fitness club with Technogym equipment
Gourmet kitchen with private dining room
HDTV lounge with billiards
E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks
Private conference room
Resort-style pool courtyard and lounge area
Cabanas, covered seating and double-sided fireplace
Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas
Courtyard with outdoor kitchen and dining areas
Private outdoor seating and custom fireplace
Men?s Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning
Pet-friendly living including pet washing station
Expansive dog park
Dedicated parking with controlled entry access

The interiors here will take your breath away! Schedule a tour today!

* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S. LAMAR have any available units?
809 S. LAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 S. LAMAR have?
Some of 809 S. LAMAR's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S. LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
809 S. LAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S. LAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 809 S. LAMAR offer parking?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR offers parking.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have a pool?
Yes, 809 S. LAMAR has a pool.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S. LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 S. LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
