809 S. LAMAR

Amenities
Live in the heart of one of the city's most unique and thriving locations. You'll be in the Zilker neighborhood, perched atop a hill overlooking Austin. You'll experience endless amenities and comfort here with many hot spots within walking distance! Some of the many amenities include:
6,000 square feet of on-site retail
Creative office suites available
Clubhouse with theater and gaming rooms
24/hr fitness club with Technogym equipment
Gourmet kitchen with private dining room
HDTV lounge with billiards
E-lounge with WiFi access and tablet desks
Private conference room
Resort-style pool courtyard and lounge area
Cabanas, covered seating and double-sided fireplace
Custom outdoor bar and multiple grilling areas
Courtyard with outdoor kitchen and dining areas
Private outdoor seating and custom fireplace
Men?s Warehouse Valet dry-cleaning
Pet-friendly living including pet washing station
Expansive dog park
Dedicated parking with controlled entry access
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.