Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room on-site laundry parking garage

8021 Luling Ln Available 03/07/20 Compare and Save! - This is a very spacious home with a guest room and full bath on the first floor. Also on the first floor, you'll find the family room with high ceilings, fireplace and wall of windows, a large flexible room that could be another living space, hobby room , office, or formal dining, the laundry room, and the open kitchen with breakfast area and bay windows. Upstairs is the game room, a spacious master suite with garden tub and separate shower, double sink , walk in closet and 2 more bedrooms with a full bath. There is an attached double garage with garage door opener and a private fenced backyard.

Exemplary Round Rock School District, Established neighborhood with easy access to Parmer Lane and 183 near Apple campus, the Domain, shopping, restaurants, etc....

Qualifications: Tenant must have good rental history or mortgage payments and credit score over 650. Monthly household income must be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

