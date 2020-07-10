All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Highlands Hill Country.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Highlands Hill Country
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Highlands Hill Country

3014 W William Cannon Dr · (833) 766-5206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1321 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 531 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,083

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,084

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1537 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 1627 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 737 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands Hill Country.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
courtyard
game room
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Highlands Hill Country Apartment Homes! We are located just southwest of downtown Austin, Texas, placing you within easy access to anything you desire. You will find breathtaking views from every angle. Our outstanding team is waiting to help you find your perfect new home. Call us today!

Living at Highlands Hill Country

Here’s where you can see firsthand why Highlands Hill Country is a place people love to live. At Berkshire Communities, our focus is providing residents with everything that makes apartment living great. This includes a beautiful apartment home, an attentive and supportive staff, and all the amenities of your community.

Exquisite Amenities

Enjoy resort style living with community amenities such as a dog park, gated community access, a hot tub and swimming pool

Pet Friendly

We love our furry friends and are a pet-friendly community welcoming both cats and dogs.

Impeccable Features

Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 ( Surebond) -- $750 Refundable deposit
Move-in Fees: $185 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $500 nonrefundable pet fee and $300 nonrefundable fee for the 2nd pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage Parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands Hill Country have any available units?
Highlands Hill Country has 32 units available starting at $1,076 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Highlands Hill Country have?
Some of Highlands Hill Country's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands Hill Country currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands Hill Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlands Hill Country pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands Hill Country is pet friendly.
Does Highlands Hill Country offer parking?
Yes, Highlands Hill Country offers parking.
Does Highlands Hill Country have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlands Hill Country offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands Hill Country have a pool?
Yes, Highlands Hill Country has a pool.
Does Highlands Hill Country have accessible units?
No, Highlands Hill Country does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands Hill Country have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands Hill Country has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Highlands Hill Country?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Spoke at South Shore
2323 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Elan Apartment Homes
13145 N Highway 183
Austin, TX 78750
West Lynn Quarter
807 W Lynn
Austin, TX 78703
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity