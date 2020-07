Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport hot tub

Renaissance at North Bend

12345 Lamplight Village Ave.,Austin, TX 78758

You made it. And part of "making it" is finding a place that you feel comfortable calling home. With more than several choices to live throughout Austin, we appreciate you considering the Renaissance at North Bend as your next home. Courteous service, top rate aesthetics, alluring amenities, and overall value are all sure to meet and exceed your expectations here at the Renaissance at North Bend. Every apartment is well appointed with 9 foot ceilings, ceiling fans, track lighting, oval-garden tubs, generous closet space, and designed to save energy.

With quick and convenient access to Austin's two major freeways, and our commitment to providing you with an experience you won't soon forget, the choice is clear: Renaissance at North Bend...Make it Home!