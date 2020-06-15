Amenities

8001 Logwood Dr Available 07/04/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin ~ Recently Remodeled with Modern Lighting & Fixtures ~ Wood Floors in Living ~ Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances ~ Located on a Large Corner Lot in Allandale Place ~ Great Location Near Anderson Ln & Burnet Rd ~ Walking Distance to Alamo Drafthouse & Other Shops & Restaurants @ The Village ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



(RLNE3045231)