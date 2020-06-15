All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8001 Logwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8001 Logwood Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

8001 Logwood Dr

8001 Logwood Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Shoal Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8001 Logwood Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8001 Logwood Dr · Avail. Jul 4

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
8001 Logwood Dr Available 07/04/20 Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin - Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in North Central Austin ~ Recently Remodeled with Modern Lighting & Fixtures ~ Wood Floors in Living ~ Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Updated Kitchen with Stainless Appliances ~ Located on a Large Corner Lot in Allandale Place ~ Great Location Near Anderson Ln & Burnet Rd ~ Walking Distance to Alamo Drafthouse & Other Shops & Restaurants @ The Village ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3045231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8001 Logwood Dr have any available units?
8001 Logwood Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8001 Logwood Dr have?
Some of 8001 Logwood Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8001 Logwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8001 Logwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8001 Logwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8001 Logwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8001 Logwood Dr offer parking?
No, 8001 Logwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8001 Logwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8001 Logwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8001 Logwood Dr have a pool?
No, 8001 Logwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8001 Logwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8001 Logwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8001 Logwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8001 Logwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8001 Logwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village at Collinwood
1001 Collinwood West Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Village at Gracy Farms
2600 Gracy Farms Ln
Austin, TX 78758
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity