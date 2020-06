Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Imagine a simplified, yet sophisticated lifestyle ~ lock & leave w/no maintenance concerns - knowing you will return to this beautifully appointed home! Recent carpet, granite, paint, AC units, and more.Double master condo with great location to major hwy's, beautiful finishes throughout, all in an awesome amenity filled community! Open floor plan, lovely finishes, and the covered patio is the perfect place enjoy the panoramic hill country views & amazing sunset.