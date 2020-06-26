All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7711 Watson Street, Unit A

7711 Watson St · No Longer Available
Location

7711 Watson St, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
7711 Watson Street, Unit A Available 07/06/19 Gorgeous & Cozy Updated Home in Crestview - Stunningly remodeled 2BR/1BA in Crestview! New kitchen cabinets, solid surface countertops, backsplash, lighting, stainless steel appliances, a/c, bathroom, floors, landscaping, hardware, windows. Private fenced yard & covered parking with attached storage closet. Home is the front unit with no common walls. Located near Lamar and Anderson Lane, Metro Rail, Crestview Market. 5 min walk to baseball field, Tex Mex & Vietnamese fare~ 15 minute walk to the Little Deli & Pizzeria & much more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4067305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have any available units?
7711 Watson Street, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have?
Some of 7711 Watson Street, Unit A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Watson Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Watson Street, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Watson Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A offers parking.
Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Watson Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Watson Street, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
