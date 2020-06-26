Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

7711 Watson Street, Unit A Available 07/06/19 Gorgeous & Cozy Updated Home in Crestview - Stunningly remodeled 2BR/1BA in Crestview! New kitchen cabinets, solid surface countertops, backsplash, lighting, stainless steel appliances, a/c, bathroom, floors, landscaping, hardware, windows. Private fenced yard & covered parking with attached storage closet. Home is the front unit with no common walls. Located near Lamar and Anderson Lane, Metro Rail, Crestview Market. 5 min walk to baseball field, Tex Mex & Vietnamese fare~ 15 minute walk to the Little Deli & Pizzeria & much more!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4067305)