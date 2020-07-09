All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

7602 Galveston Lane

7602 Galveston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Galveston Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tucked Away Brodie Two Story! - Lovely two story home off Brodie Lane. Hard tile in living, dining and island kitchen. Master is downstairs with laminate wood floors. Two upstairs secondary bedrooms with laminate floors plus loft area perfect for home office/2nd living. This is a great location offering easy access to schools, shopping, Mopac access and more. Make sure to watch the video walk through tour for a detailed look at the home!

?NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2644341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Galveston Lane have any available units?
7602 Galveston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 Galveston Lane have?
Some of 7602 Galveston Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Galveston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Galveston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Galveston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Galveston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Galveston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7602 Galveston Lane offers parking.
Does 7602 Galveston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 Galveston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Galveston Lane have a pool?
No, 7602 Galveston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7602 Galveston Lane have accessible units?
No, 7602 Galveston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Galveston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7602 Galveston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

