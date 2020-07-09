7602 Galveston Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tucked Away Brodie Two Story! - Lovely two story home off Brodie Lane. Hard tile in living, dining and island kitchen. Master is downstairs with laminate wood floors. Two upstairs secondary bedrooms with laminate floors plus loft area perfect for home office/2nd living. This is a great location offering easy access to schools, shopping, Mopac access and more. Make sure to watch the video walk through tour for a detailed look at the home!



?NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE2644341)