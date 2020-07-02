Amenities

7513 Northcrest Boulevard Available 03/02/20 Great Central Austin Home! - Super cute house in central Austin, close to shops, easy access to highways, half mile to Metro station, and bike lane right in front of the house. Recently updated with new quartz kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, and new interior paint. Open floor plan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and separate utility room. Owner will provide refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer upon request. Pets are welcome in the large, fenced backyard.



