Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7513 Northcrest Boulevard
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

7513 Northcrest Boulevard

7513 Northcrest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Austin
Highland
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

7513 Northcrest Boulevard, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7513 Northcrest Boulevard Available 03/02/20 Great Central Austin Home! - Super cute house in central Austin, close to shops, easy access to highways, half mile to Metro station, and bike lane right in front of the house. Recently updated with new quartz kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, and new interior paint. Open floor plan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, and separate utility room. Owner will provide refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer upon request. Pets are welcome in the large, fenced backyard.

(RLNE3559431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have any available units?
7513 Northcrest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have?
Some of 7513 Northcrest Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 Northcrest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7513 Northcrest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 Northcrest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard offer parking?
No, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 Northcrest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 Northcrest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

