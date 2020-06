Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Nice single story 3/2 home in South Austin. Secluded neighborhood. Yard maintenance included! Open and bright floor plan. Kitchen has plenty of counter/cabinet space. Refrigerator included. Kitchen is open to the family room which is perfect for entertaining. Family room has a fireplace. Spacious bedrooms! Nice backyard with patio! Minutes to MOPAC. Walk to Costco, Whole Foods, Lifetime Fitness, or Chuy's. Hurry for this beauty, it won't last long!! Available as early as April 15th!