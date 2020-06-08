7305 Cilantro Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

One story home with 3 bedrooms PLUS study/office room and 2 full baths! - Quality, location and Value! 2005 Construction, one story home with 3 bedrooms PLUS study/office room, 2 full baths. Upgraded high tech shower system in master bathroom which also has a garden tub. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Plenty of natural light. Front loading washer/dryer, and refrigerator are included. Garage has extra storage space. NEST thermostat. Close to highways, entertainment, the Airport and dining. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4387361)