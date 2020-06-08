All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

7305 Cilantro Way

Location

7305 Cilantro Way, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One story home with 3 bedrooms PLUS study/office room and 2 full baths! - Quality, location and Value! 2005 Construction, one story home with 3 bedrooms PLUS study/office room, 2 full baths. Upgraded high tech shower system in master bathroom which also has a garden tub. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast bar. Plenty of natural light. Front loading washer/dryer, and refrigerator are included. Garage has extra storage space. NEST thermostat. Close to highways, entertainment, the Airport and dining. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7305 Cilantro Way have any available units?
7305 Cilantro Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7305 Cilantro Way have?
Some of 7305 Cilantro Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7305 Cilantro Way currently offering any rent specials?
7305 Cilantro Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7305 Cilantro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7305 Cilantro Way is pet friendly.
Does 7305 Cilantro Way offer parking?
Yes, 7305 Cilantro Way offers parking.
Does 7305 Cilantro Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7305 Cilantro Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7305 Cilantro Way have a pool?
No, 7305 Cilantro Way does not have a pool.
Does 7305 Cilantro Way have accessible units?
No, 7305 Cilantro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7305 Cilantro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7305 Cilantro Way has units with dishwashers.

