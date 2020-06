Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute Little Remodeled House Off South Congress - This cute little house is very private- stands alone without neighbors close to you! It's had a remodel with all new fixtures, finishes, faux wood flooring, subway tiling in the shower, and fresh paint! It's not even a 5 minute drive to Southpark Meadows and it's within walking distance of a Walgreens, HEB, Jalisco's, and the new Little Darlin's. We do accept pets



(RLNE2660130)