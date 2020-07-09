All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 711 Harris Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
711 Harris Ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

711 Harris Ave.

711 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

711 Harris Avenue, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
711 Harris Ave. Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom August Prelease! -711 Harris - Amazing central Austin location! Close to UT! Four bedroom single family home with lots of charm! Private backyard and deck great for entertaining. Home has all new exterior and interior paint last fall! Wood floors refinished last fall! Great four bedroom home in a fantastic neighborhood close to UT! Master has vaulted ceiling, double closets and french doors to the newly painted deck! AUGUST PRELEASE!

(RLNE3011673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Harris Ave. have any available units?
711 Harris Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 711 Harris Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
711 Harris Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Harris Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Harris Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 711 Harris Ave. offer parking?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 711 Harris Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Harris Ave. have a pool?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 711 Harris Ave. have accessible units?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Harris Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Harris Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Harris Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Milo
3220 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Array
2000 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Ovation
2425 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Grace Woods
3209 South Interstate 35 Frontage Road
Austin, TX 78741
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin