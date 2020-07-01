706 Denson Dr 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Convenient location for a great space - Property Id: 280350



WATER, WASTEWATER, PEST CONTROL, TRASH & RECYCLING ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT!!

1 bedroom apartment available for rent in cool neighborhood. The bedrooms are very spacious with double closets. The area is great and has lots of nearby restaurants and is near all the major highways for an easier commute.

The application fee is only $50 and the deposit is only $400! You just have to have a clean criminal background and make 3x the amount of rent in a month or have a guarantor. There is a laundry facility on site and they just installed brand new machines that you can pay with using a phone app or quarters. The complex is quiet and quaint with only 22 units. Let me know if you have any questions!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280350

(RLNE5782633)