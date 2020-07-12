/
triangle state
109 Apartments for rent in Triangle State, Austin, TX
$
2 Units Available
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,404
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,512
1329 sqft
Located on Waller Creek, community includes dog park, electric car charging station, pool area and tennis courts. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, W/D connections, walk-in closets and subway tile backsplash.
$
116 Units Available
Infinity Residences at The Triangle
4600 Guadalupe St W, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,786
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1209 sqft
Located in Austin, just steps from the University of Texas. Units include laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community offers residents access to parking garage, 24-hour gym and pool.
1 Unit Available
The Sidney
4605 Avenue A, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,153
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments just steps from the Charles Alan Wright Fields. Open floor concept units have plank flooring and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
105 W. 51ST
105 West 51st Street, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,404
668 sqft
This brand new community provides a tranquil yet "hip" environment to call home. Everything you need is only steps from your front door.
1 Unit Available
4605 AVENUE A
4605 Avenue a, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether you are a student, a working professional or have a family, this is a great living opportunity! You'll love the walkable neighborhood where parks, restaurants, Central Market and a weekly Farmer's Market are in close proximity.
$
18 Units Available
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1131 sqft
Located close to West Koenig Lane and offering views of downtown Austin from a sundeck. Apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a luxury kitchen. Community offers a pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym.
20 Units Available
Kensington Court
2204 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1120 sqft
Landscaped apartment complex ideally situated for convenient access to the Mopac Expressway. Business center, laundry, swimming pool and hot tub on the premises. Residents have access to an on-site car park and car wash area.
19 Units Available
Gables Central Park
800 W 38th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,440
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1228 sqft
Minutes from Central Park and near Central Market. Upscale, walkable community. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance. Hardwood floors throughout. On a walking track and near shops and restaurants. In-unit laundry provided.
4 Units Available
The Salado
2704 Salado St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
2704 Salado has a cozy feel with spacious one and two bedroom floor plans available. The second private entrance off the two bedroom makes this a desirable for roommates seeking a private setting.
16 Units Available
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,305
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1258 sqft
Stylish, modern apartments located in the North Loop neighborhood. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, infinity swimming pool and resident coffee bar. Units feature upgraded finishes and air conditioning.
28 Units Available
Camden Lamar Heights
5400 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,279
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1314 sqft
Residences have in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and carpet. 24-hour fitness center. Outdoor swimming pool. Business center, game room and clubhouse. Pet-friendly community with on-site dog park.
2 Units Available
The Retreat
4400 Avenue A, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
405 sqft
Attractive apartment building with private courtyard. Apartments are fully furnished with upgraded interiors. Located north of Downtown Austin, close to the I-35. Local attractions include Waterloo Park and the Paramount Theater.
$
12 Units Available
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,372
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1127 sqft
Close to the MoPac Expressway, Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Park Elementary, Lamar Middle School, McCallum High School, and Perry Park. Highlights include a lap pool, multi-level parking garage, ground floor retail, spa-inspired baths, walk-in closets, on-site recycling, and access to public transportation.
3 Units Available
OASIS AT THE SPEEDWAY
3501 Speedway, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy living in The Oasis at The Speedway, in Austin, Texas. Easy access to the MoPac Expressway and Highway 35, close to food markets and the University of Texas at Austin.
3 Units Available
Fashion Aire Apartments
1405 North Loop Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of old north Austin, FashionAire is the perfect fusion of our “Keep Austin Weird” spirit and the new modern vibe.
29 Units Available
Warwick
2907 West Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
$909
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,139
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
950 sqft
Pet-friendly community situated close to the University of Texas at Austin. Property provides on-site laundry and recycling facilities. Residents have access to a picnic area for leisurely outdoor entertaining. Covered car parking available.
15 Units Available
The Marks & The Embers
3107 Speedway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
750 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Austin and campus area shopping. Luxurious units include hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community offers residents access to pool, dog park, courtyard and parking.
28 Units Available
Kensington Terrace
2202 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
920 sqft
Centrally located for easy access to the Mopac Expressway and downtown Austin. Pet-friendly apartment complex providing numerous amenities, including a courtyard, swimming pool and on-site laundry. Car parking, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance available.
34 Units Available
Su Casa
109 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,173
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1150 sqft
Central Austin living located on the UT shuttle line and only minutes from Downtown. Pet-friendly apartments that offer hardwood floors and a cozy courtyard for residents to relax.
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$928
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
908 sqft
Uniquely designed with beautifully landscaped grounds, these apartment homes offer hardwood floors, refrigerators, and a private patio or balcony. Close proximity to all downtown Austin has to offer with pool on-site.
5 Units Available
Duet on 39th
305 W 39th St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
820 sqft
Apartment complex in the heart of Hyde Park historic district. Updated homes with washer/dryer, silestone countertops and updated cabinetry. Community features courtyards, walkways and proximity to Central Market Greenbelt.
38 Units Available
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
450 sqft
University Quarters is conveniently located one block north from the UT campus. It offers five different one bedroom floors plans, one is sure to fit your style. This property sits next to Adams park and is very quiet.
14 Units Available
Oak Park
4505 Duval St, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
954 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pools and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio/ balcony. Close to University of Texas, Hyde Park shops, restaurants and public transit.
8 Units Available
The Rosedale
2211 W North Loop Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in one of Austin's fastest-growing neighborhoods, minutes away from downtown and UT campus. Three courtyards and two sparkling pools. Units feature stainless steel appliances and wood-plank flooring.
