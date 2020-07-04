704 Harris Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly playground guest suite

Unit A Available 06/01/20 Beautifully renovated Hyde Park home - Property Id: 259981



Beautifully renovated 1930s-era home. 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of storage. Great outdoor spaces. Perfect set-up for a family. Walk to exemplary Lee Elementary, playgrounds, parks and UT. Bike to downtown, Zilker Park, south Austin.

Non-smoking property. Dogs of all sizes considered with deposit.

Of the 4 bedrooms/3 baths, one bedroom and bath is situated privately upstairs - ideal for second master/guest suite/mother-in-law suite.

Contact to arrange showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259981

