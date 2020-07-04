All apartments in Austin
Location

704 Harris Ave, Austin, TX 78705
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
guest suite
Unit A Available 06/01/20 Beautifully renovated Hyde Park home - Property Id: 259981

Beautifully renovated 1930s-era home. 4 large bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Plenty of storage. Great outdoor spaces. Perfect set-up for a family. Walk to exemplary Lee Elementary, playgrounds, parks and UT. Bike to downtown, Zilker Park, south Austin.
Non-smoking property. Dogs of all sizes considered with deposit.
Of the 4 bedrooms/3 baths, one bedroom and bath is situated privately upstairs - ideal for second master/guest suite/mother-in-law suite.
Contact to arrange showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259981
Property Id 259981

(RLNE5695397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Harris Ave A have any available units?
704 Harris Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Harris Ave A have?
Some of 704 Harris Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Harris Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
704 Harris Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Harris Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Harris Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 704 Harris Ave A offer parking?
No, 704 Harris Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 704 Harris Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 Harris Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Harris Ave A have a pool?
No, 704 Harris Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 704 Harris Ave A have accessible units?
No, 704 Harris Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Harris Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Harris Ave A has units with dishwashers.

