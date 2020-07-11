6911 Old Post Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1 updated condo, stained concrete floors, private carport with storage and private fenced in small yard in the back.



When we say updated...we meant it! This completely remodeled condo has a new kitchen including cabinets, tile, windows and granite counter tops! Tucked away in South Austin minutes from everything, easy access to public transit just steps away. Located in the back of the complex this place is quiet, quaint, and waiting for you.



The property will be move-in ready so get your application and lock this place down before it slips away. More pictures to come!



Contact us now for an application!



Pet Deposit: $300 per pet