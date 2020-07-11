All apartments in Austin
6911 Old Post Loop

Location

6911 Old Post Loop, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1 updated condo, stained concrete floors, private carport with storage and private fenced in small yard in the back.

When we say updated...we meant it! This completely remodeled condo has a new kitchen including cabinets, tile, windows and granite counter tops! Tucked away in South Austin minutes from everything, easy access to public transit just steps away. Located in the back of the complex this place is quiet, quaint, and waiting for you.

The property will be move-in ready so get your application and lock this place down before it slips away. More pictures to come!

Contact us now for an application!

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Old Post Loop have any available units?
6911 Old Post Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Old Post Loop have?
Some of 6911 Old Post Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Old Post Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Old Post Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Old Post Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Old Post Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Old Post Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6911 Old Post Loop offers parking.
Does 6911 Old Post Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6911 Old Post Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Old Post Loop have a pool?
No, 6911 Old Post Loop does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Old Post Loop have accessible units?
No, 6911 Old Post Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Old Post Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6911 Old Post Loop has units with dishwashers.
