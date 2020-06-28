6801 Kenosha Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fire pit

SW Austin 2 BED / 2 BATH w/ Prime Location, Amazing Back Patio & Bonus Room - Perfectly situated in SW Austin, this 1-story duplex unit borders both the Gateway to the Hill Country and all that the city has to offer! High ceilings greet upon entry & warm wooden floors create flow through the shared spaces. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space & sliding glass doors to allow natural light! The large back patio comes w/ built-in stone fire pit & beautiful oak trees - perfect for entertaining! Bonus backyard shed! Hop to Dripping Springs via 290 & explore the area via 71/Mopac/360!



(RLNE5085958)