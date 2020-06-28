All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6801 Kenosha Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6801 Kenosha Pass
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

6801 Kenosha Pass

6801 Kenosha Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6801 Kenosha Pass, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SW Austin 2 BED / 2 BATH w/ Prime Location, Amazing Back Patio & Bonus Room - Perfectly situated in SW Austin, this 1-story duplex unit borders both the Gateway to the Hill Country and all that the city has to offer! High ceilings greet upon entry & warm wooden floors create flow through the shared spaces. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet space & sliding glass doors to allow natural light! The large back patio comes w/ built-in stone fire pit & beautiful oak trees - perfect for entertaining! Bonus backyard shed! Hop to Dripping Springs via 290 & explore the area via 71/Mopac/360!

(RLNE5085958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 Kenosha Pass have any available units?
6801 Kenosha Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6801 Kenosha Pass have?
Some of 6801 Kenosha Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 Kenosha Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6801 Kenosha Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 Kenosha Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 6801 Kenosha Pass is pet friendly.
Does 6801 Kenosha Pass offer parking?
No, 6801 Kenosha Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6801 Kenosha Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6801 Kenosha Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 Kenosha Pass have a pool?
No, 6801 Kenosha Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6801 Kenosha Pass have accessible units?
No, 6801 Kenosha Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 Kenosha Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 6801 Kenosha Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerson Apartments
1919 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Canyon Springs at Bull Creek
7700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78731
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78727
Bent Tree
8405 Bent Tree Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Gibson Flats
1219 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
The Catherine
214 Barton Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin