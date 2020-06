Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Abundant light from the two story entry! Wood floors, SS appliances, open floor plan, sophisticated master and closet to die for! Spacious secondary bedrooms and flex space on first floor. Upstairs, a beautiful landing open to downstairs (more flex space). Beautiful covered patio, blooming plants, and porch swing too! Available now!