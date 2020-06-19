6605 Rialto Blvd

Amenities

The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Panoramic City & Peaceful Nature Views



One and Two, and Three-Bedroom Spacious Living Plans



Gourmet Chef Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances



Premium Granite and Quartz Countertops



Frameless Custom Cabinetry and Large Kitchen Islands



Wood-Style Flooring



Computer Niche, Dry Bar and Built-In Bookshelves



Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tub



Dual-Vanities and Stand Up Showers



Generous Walk-In Closets with Shelving



Ample Bedrooms that Accommodate King-Size Beds



Private Enclosed Yards



Dry Bar, Terrace, Computer Desk



Full-Size Washer/Dryer Combo in Each Home



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



10 Minutes from Downtown Austin



10,000 Square Foot Off-Leash Dog Park and Washing Station



Reserved Covered Parking and Private Garages Available



Infinity-Edge Pool with Baja Sun Shelf, Cabanas and Grilling Stations



Fully-Equipped Resident Clubhouse



24/7 Technogym Fitness Center



Private Screening Room featuring Surround-Sound and Stadium Seating



E-Lounge with High-Speed Internet and Computer Station



Resident Lounge with Catering Kitchen and HDTV



Private Conference/Dining Room with 60" TV



Open-Air Dining Porch with Fireplace



Fire Pit and Grilling Area with Panoramic City Views



Electric Car Charging Station



Storage Rooms Available



Controlled-Access Community



Smoke-Free Community



