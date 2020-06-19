All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6605 Rialto Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6605 Rialto Blvd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

6605 Rialto Blvd

6605 Rialto Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
East Oak Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6605 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

The Taj Majal. The Eifel Tower. The Great Wall of China. Buckingham Palace. Franklin Barbecue. All great human achievements of the most spectacular order. And now.this luxury Southwest Austin apartment. With it's resplendent luxuries, swanky pools, top of the line technology stuff, this apartment threatens to overshadow the world's other great works with it's brilliant radiance. Soon your apartment will be overrun by adoring tourists from far reaching parts of the earth (and maybe other planets, why not?)

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Panoramic City & Peaceful Nature Views

One and Two, and Three-Bedroom Spacious Living Plans

Gourmet Chef Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Premium Granite and Quartz Countertops

Frameless Custom Cabinetry and Large Kitchen Islands

Wood-Style Flooring

Computer Niche, Dry Bar and Built-In Bookshelves

Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Large Soaking Tub

Dual-Vanities and Stand Up Showers

Generous Walk-In Closets with Shelving

Ample Bedrooms that Accommodate King-Size Beds

Private Enclosed Yards

Dry Bar, Terrace, Computer Desk

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Combo in Each Home

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

10 Minutes from Downtown Austin

10,000 Square Foot Off-Leash Dog Park and Washing Station

Reserved Covered Parking and Private Garages Available

Infinity-Edge Pool with Baja Sun Shelf, Cabanas and Grilling Stations

Fully-Equipped Resident Clubhouse

24/7 Technogym Fitness Center

Private Screening Room featuring Surround-Sound and Stadium Seating

E-Lounge with High-Speed Internet and Computer Station

Resident Lounge with Catering Kitchen and HDTV

Private Conference/Dining Room with 60" TV

Open-Air Dining Porch with Fireplace

Fire Pit and Grilling Area with Panoramic City Views

Electric Car Charging Station

Storage Rooms Available

Controlled-Access Community

Smoke-Free Community

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6605 Rialto Blvd have any available units?
6605 Rialto Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6605 Rialto Blvd have?
Some of 6605 Rialto Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6605 Rialto Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6605 Rialto Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6605 Rialto Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6605 Rialto Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6605 Rialto Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6605 Rialto Blvd does offer parking.
Does 6605 Rialto Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6605 Rialto Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6605 Rialto Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 6605 Rialto Blvd has a pool.
Does 6605 Rialto Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 6605 Rialto Blvd has accessible units.
Does 6605 Rialto Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6605 Rialto Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6605 Rialto Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop
Austin, TX 78735
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
AMLI at Mueller
1900 Simond Ave
Austin, TX 78723
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity