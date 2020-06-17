6208 Hylawn DR

Amenities

Come see this amazing home for lease on almost 1/3 of an acre lot that is located about 2.2 miles from Mueller. This amazing home has no carpet throughout the home, spacious formal living and dining combo for extra entertaining needs, granite counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all appliances, wide patio deck, gigantic back yard for outdoor needs, and more! Enjoy the convenience of grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment, and more at Mueller or hop on IH-35 and be in downtown Austin in minutes!