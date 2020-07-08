All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6117 E. Riverside

6117 East Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6117 East Riverside Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aed054d0a1 ---- Located in Austin&rsquo;s eclectic Eastside, Aura Riverside captures the magnetic, spirited and intangible energy of the capital city. Sophisticated interiors, private patios and balconies, garden soaking tubs, elevated amenities and a modern vibe provide a cultivated living experience for the adventurous urban dweller. Surrounded by the lush Riverside district, Aura Riverside allows you to tune out the noise while being minutes from significant thoroughfares and job hubs &mdash; think the Central Business District, the University of Texas, IBM and Austin Energy. Keep Austin Weird and your commute short with definitive Austin destinations just a walk, bike or drive away from Aura Riverside. Bask in the stage light glow at Emo&rsquo;s or Antone&rsquo;s Nightclub, take a hike at McKinney State Falls Park, or gather with friends to dine your way through SoCo&rsquo;s delectable eateries. PET FRIENDLY DYNAMIC SURROUNDINGS RESORT-INSPIRED MAGNETIC COMMUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 E. Riverside have any available units?
6117 E. Riverside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6117 E. Riverside have?
Some of 6117 E. Riverside's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6117 E. Riverside currently offering any rent specials?
6117 E. Riverside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 E. Riverside pet-friendly?
Yes, 6117 E. Riverside is pet friendly.
Does 6117 E. Riverside offer parking?
No, 6117 E. Riverside does not offer parking.
Does 6117 E. Riverside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 E. Riverside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 E. Riverside have a pool?
Yes, 6117 E. Riverside has a pool.
Does 6117 E. Riverside have accessible units?
No, 6117 E. Riverside does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 E. Riverside have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 E. Riverside does not have units with dishwashers.

