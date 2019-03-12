All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

6113 Manor Road, Unit B

6113 Manor Road · No Longer Available
Location

6113 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78723
Pecan Springs Springdale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1495 for 12 month lease, $1450 for 24 month lease. This contemporary two bedroom home features a completely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliance, updated bathroom and wood flooring throughout. French doors lead to a private patio and a fully fenced backyard shaded by mature trees. Shared carport and driveway. Great location - less than 5 minutes to HEB/Mueller district; 10 minutes to UT; 15 minutes to downtown and quick access to East Austin eateries and breweries. Pets welcome.
2 bedroom, 1 bath. Completely renovated. Stainless steel appliances. Private yard and patio. Laundry room in carport. No carpet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have any available units?
6113 Manor Road, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have?
Some of 6113 Manor Road, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Manor Road, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Manor Road, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Manor Road, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B offers parking.
Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have a pool?
No, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Manor Road, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Manor Road, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
