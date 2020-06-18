610 West Live Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unique contemporary home in the heart of Austin - Stunning 2012 built contemporary home in Bouldin, the heart of Austin! This home features a large covered front porch, spacious open floor plan, office/study with separate entrance, and beautiful modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home is filled with natural light throughout as well as elegant lighting fixtures, built in cabinets and walk in closets. Spray foam insulation in roof, two A/C Units with Nest thermostats, tankless water heater, Hurd windows, reclaimed hardwoods upstairs and reclaimed doors at the front of the home. Oversized trees with an amazing backyard! Best of all, the home is just a short bike ride into downtown.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE3704431)