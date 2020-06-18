All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

610 West Live Oak

610 West Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 West Live Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique contemporary home in the heart of Austin - Stunning 2012 built contemporary home in Bouldin, the heart of Austin! This home features a large covered front porch, spacious open floor plan, office/study with separate entrance, and beautiful modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The home is filled with natural light throughout as well as elegant lighting fixtures, built in cabinets and walk in closets. Spray foam insulation in roof, two A/C Units with Nest thermostats, tankless water heater, Hurd windows, reclaimed hardwoods upstairs and reclaimed doors at the front of the home. Oversized trees with an amazing backyard! Best of all, the home is just a short bike ride into downtown.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE3704431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 West Live Oak have any available units?
610 West Live Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 West Live Oak have?
Some of 610 West Live Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 West Live Oak currently offering any rent specials?
610 West Live Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 West Live Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 West Live Oak is pet friendly.
Does 610 West Live Oak offer parking?
Yes, 610 West Live Oak offers parking.
Does 610 West Live Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 West Live Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 West Live Oak have a pool?
No, 610 West Live Oak does not have a pool.
Does 610 West Live Oak have accessible units?
No, 610 West Live Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 610 West Live Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 West Live Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
