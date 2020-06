Amenities

pet friendly carport carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/1 $1500- 610 Irma - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with 1 car carport and a huge fenced yard! Interior has all new paint, new vinyl planking and new carpet in the bedrooms. Available for immediate move in! Quick access to I35 and Mopac via 2222. Just minutes to UT and downtown Austin!



(RLNE5166418)