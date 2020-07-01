All apartments in Austin
607 Orland Blvd
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

607 Orland Blvd

607 Orland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

607 Orland Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
South Manchaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Rental - Swanky St Elmo Bungalow - Property Id: 169551

1960's Bungalow tastefully reimagined for modern Austinites. Streamlined Kitchen with quartz countertops and massive island. 2 person tub in Master Bath w/ wall to wall tile and rain shower. Quartz windowsills and custom solar shades throughout. Extremely Clean, comfortable furnishings, smart layout. Laundry, carport, nest thermostat, ring security camera...

Huge 1/4 acre / 11,000 sq ft lot backing to Williamson creek w/ fire pit and seasonal glow bugs that live in the yard spring and fall for magical evenings. Birders paradise w/ blue jays, cardinals, woodpeckers, cranes and more. Google Fiber and lawn service included. Pet friendly with breed approval.

Car 2 gos and scooters close by, centrally located in a great neighborhood - 3.5 miles to DT Austin. Easy Access to 290, 35, Mopac and Airport.

Party animals and messy Marvins need not apply.

Flexible leasing options, All bills paid option $3,000

More images here:
https://spark.adobe.com/page/5r8JfmJcQ2ei9/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169551p
Property Id 169551

(RLNE5241190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Orland Blvd have any available units?
607 Orland Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Orland Blvd have?
Some of 607 Orland Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Orland Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
607 Orland Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Orland Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Orland Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 607 Orland Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 607 Orland Blvd offers parking.
Does 607 Orland Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Orland Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Orland Blvd have a pool?
No, 607 Orland Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 607 Orland Blvd have accessible units?
No, 607 Orland Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Orland Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 Orland Blvd has units with dishwashers.

