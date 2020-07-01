607 Orland Blvd

Amenities
Furnished Rental - Swanky St Elmo Bungalow - Property Id: 169551
1960's Bungalow tastefully reimagined for modern Austinites. Streamlined Kitchen with quartz countertops and massive island. 2 person tub in Master Bath w/ wall to wall tile and rain shower. Quartz windowsills and custom solar shades throughout. Extremely Clean, comfortable furnishings, smart layout. Laundry, carport, nest thermostat, ring security camera...
Huge 1/4 acre / 11,000 sq ft lot backing to Williamson creek w/ fire pit and seasonal glow bugs that live in the yard spring and fall for magical evenings. Birders paradise w/ blue jays, cardinals, woodpeckers, cranes and more. Google Fiber and lawn service included. Pet friendly with breed approval.
Car 2 gos and scooters close by, centrally located in a great neighborhood - 3.5 miles to DT Austin. Easy Access to 290, 35, Mopac and Airport.
Party animals and messy Marvins need not apply.
Flexible leasing options, All bills paid option $3,000
More images here:
https://spark.adobe.com/page/5r8JfmJcQ2ei9/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169551p
Property Id 169551
(RLNE5241190)