607 Orland Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

Furnished Rental - Swanky St Elmo Bungalow - Property Id: 169551



1960's Bungalow tastefully reimagined for modern Austinites. Streamlined Kitchen with quartz countertops and massive island. 2 person tub in Master Bath w/ wall to wall tile and rain shower. Quartz windowsills and custom solar shades throughout. Extremely Clean, comfortable furnishings, smart layout. Laundry, carport, nest thermostat, ring security camera...



Huge 1/4 acre / 11,000 sq ft lot backing to Williamson creek w/ fire pit and seasonal glow bugs that live in the yard spring and fall for magical evenings. Birders paradise w/ blue jays, cardinals, woodpeckers, cranes and more. Google Fiber and lawn service included. Pet friendly with breed approval.



Car 2 gos and scooters close by, centrally located in a great neighborhood - 3.5 miles to DT Austin. Easy Access to 290, 35, Mopac and Airport.



Party animals and messy Marvins need not apply.



Flexible leasing options, All bills paid option $3,000



More images here:

https://spark.adobe.com/page/5r8JfmJcQ2ei9/

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169551p

Property Id 169551



(RLNE5241190)