6013 Marquesa Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lush landscaping, heavily treed yard backing to a private wooded area and enough room to park your recreational vehicle and boat. The close proximity of this home to MOPAC. RM 2222, Lake Austin and to the exemplary public and private schools make this property ideal for those looking for the convenient commute to area amenities. The garage is hidden from the street. Decks, privacy, ten min to Capitol. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and pest control. Pool and yard maintenance required at tenants expense.



Showings start date: May 1, 2019

Occupancy availability date: June 8, 2019



For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.