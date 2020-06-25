All apartments in Austin
6013 Marquesa Drive
Last updated May 29 2019 at 11:54 PM

6013 Marquesa Drive

6013 Marquesa Drive · No Longer Available
Austin
Northwest Hills - Far West
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

6013 Marquesa Drive, Austin, TX 78731
Northwest Hills - Far West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lush landscaping, heavily treed yard backing to a private wooded area and enough room to park your recreational vehicle and boat. The close proximity of this home to MOPAC. RM 2222, Lake Austin and to the exemplary public and private schools make this property ideal for those looking for the convenient commute to area amenities. The garage is hidden from the street. Decks, privacy, ten min to Capitol. Includes washer, dryer, refrigerator and pest control. Pool and yard maintenance required at tenants expense.

Showings start date: May 1, 2019
Occupancy availability date: June 8, 2019

For showing appointment, contact Erica Gutierrez with Pathfinder Property Management at 512-541-0305.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6013 Marquesa Drive have any available units?
6013 Marquesa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6013 Marquesa Drive have?
Some of 6013 Marquesa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6013 Marquesa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6013 Marquesa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6013 Marquesa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6013 Marquesa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6013 Marquesa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6013 Marquesa Drive offers parking.
Does 6013 Marquesa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6013 Marquesa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6013 Marquesa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6013 Marquesa Drive has a pool.
Does 6013 Marquesa Drive have accessible units?
No, 6013 Marquesa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6013 Marquesa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6013 Marquesa Drive has units with dishwashers.
