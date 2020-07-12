429 Apartments for rent in Northwest Hills - Far West, Austin, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,475
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Northhills Flats
3600 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
481 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
906 sqft
Located off Far West Boulevard. Resident amenities include a picnic and courtyard area with scenic views. UT Shuttle and Capital Metro bus stops are situated in front of the apartment complex.
Last updated April 7 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Acacia Cliffs
7201 Hart Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
920 sqft
Acacia Cliffs is a stunning apartment community with one and two-bedroom apartment homes in a variety of shapes and sizes. With endless amenities and a great location, youll feel right at home in one of these Central Austin apartments.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5811 MESA DRIVE
5811 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,395
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4507 Autumnleaf Holw
4507 Autumnleaf Hollow, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2556 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away on quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious dining room w/built-ins & recessed lighting. Soaring ceilings & wood floors thru out. All baths have been updated w/mosaic tile, travertine & marble counters.
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
3840 Far West Boulevard
3840 Far West Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In addition to the unbeatable location, this amazing condo has a view of the beautiful pool and the Downtown Austin skyline! The unit features vaulted ceilings, wood, tile, and carpeted floors, a bonus office, plus stackable washer/dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6902 Glen Ridge Dr
6902 Glen Ridge Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2907 sqft
Austin: Northwest Hills...4BD 3BA Home for Rent! - Beautiful NW Hills 1-story home. Unbeatable location, great schools. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Formal and breakfast dining. Gourmet kitchen. Updated Mstr bath with jet tub.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6800 Hart Ln # A
6800 Hart Lane, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Architectural gem in the coveted neighborhood of Northwest Hills. Lots of light and tall trees. Wonderful outdoor sitting area. Walkable to area schools and neighborhood amenities. HEB just a short drive away. Easy access to Mopac and Lake Austin.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Hills - Far West
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
34 Units Available
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$990
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
888 sqft
Pet-friendly community located convenient to the MoPac Expressway and abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. Faux wood blinds and flooring, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and custom cabinets.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
28 Units Available
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1486 sqft
Walk-in closets and granite counters characterize the chic units of this pet-friendly community. Online portal allows residents to raise complaints and pay conveniently. 24-hour fitness center available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
27 Units Available
Northwest Hills
3600 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1126 sqft
Located in Wood Creek. Close to MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, The Domain, The Arboretum, and UT Shuttle Stop. Views of Bull Creek Preserve and Texas Hill Country. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and central air. Short-term leases available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
6805 Wood Hollow Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
874 sqft
Recently renovated units with Nest thermostats, hardwood-like flooring, and private balcony or patio. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, zen garden, dog park and swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 03:17am
3 Units Available
Pointe 360
6804 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1072 sqft
Pointe 360 Apartments in Austin, TX is located along the scenic hill country corridor of Capital of Texas Highway, while just across the street from the Bull Creek Preserve.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Juniper Springs
3500 Greystone Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1343 sqft
Luxurious community has concierge services, personalized shopping services, and pool. Units have unique layouts and open floor plans. Located within minutes of Mopac 1 and Highway 183.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in Austin Northwest Hills above the iconic Pennybacker Bridge, Bridgehead overlooks Lake Austin.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,474
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1280 sqft
Located in Northwest Hills. Close to the North MoPac Expressway, Highway 183, Shoal Creek, and shopping at The Domain and The Arboretum at Great Hills. Includes walk-in closets, pool with fountain and spa, built-in bookcases, 9' ceilings with crown molding, onsite recycling community, and fenced pet park.
Last updated October 28 at 02:10pm
Contact for Availability
Allandale Flats
6811 Great Northern Boulevard, Austin, TX
Studio
$950
Located in the heart of central Austin, and in the historic Allandale neighborhood, this vibrant community consists of efficiency units that have been newly remodeled.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7206 Chimney Cors
7206 Chimney Corners, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2510 sqft
The largest town home in Chimney Corners Townhouses upgraded w/ gorgeous hickory wood floors in living areas. Striking kitchen w/ granite counters, SS fridge, cooktop & DW, convection wall oven & microwave & plentiful cabinetry. Hi eff HVAC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3100 Stoneway Dr. Unit A
3100 Stoneway Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 sqft
Allandale Home in Walking Distance to Shoal Creek and Austin's Favorite Restaurants! - AWESOME Location between Allandale & Far West neighborhoods! This unattached duplex is perfect for those looking for a spacious home in a quiet neighborhood at a
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7117 WOOD HOLLOW DR
7117 Wood Hollow Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
995 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5917 Mountainclimb Dr
5917 Mountainclimb Drive, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
2200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Spacious home nestled in Beautiful Northwest Hills - Property Id: 284514 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284514 Property Id 284514 (RLNE5795646)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3905 Edgerock Drive
3905 Edgerock Drive, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
2414 sqft
3905 Edgerock Drive Available 08/22/20 Gorgeous 1 story in Northwest Hills! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
6705 Fort Davis CV
6705 Fort Davis Cove, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2708 sqft
Gorgeous home for lease in the Fort Davis Cove Community which features 2,708 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3200 Yellowpine Ter
3200 Yellowpine Terrace, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1493 sqft
3 bedroom home in Allandale with an updated kitchen! Open floor plan with living/dining combo, and spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and built in shelves. Two car garage and fenced backyard.
