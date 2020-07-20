Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit pet friendly

5901 Sierra Leon Available 02/25/19 Great Home, HUGE Yard, in Great Hills - This home features an open floor plan with a large living room that's open to the dining and breakfast area. Enjoy a cozy fireplace and lots of windows that look out onto the big, private yard.



There are one or two bedrooms and a full bathroom downstairs and two bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs, but best of all enjoy the giant fenced yard and shady patio with fire pit.



Washer and dryer included. Close to employers, the Arboretum and all the restaurants along 183!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4687660)