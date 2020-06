Amenities

This gorgeous home is stunning from the second you pull up! Huge trees and manicured landscaping provide the setting for this highly upgraded sandstone home. Bamboo hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite counters and recessed lighting are just to name a few. Built-in cabs. in the mud room next to the HUGE utility room. Tiled, covered back patio for b.b.q.'s. Recessed entertainment center in fam. r. w/fireplace. It's got it all! 3 generous beds w/BIG closets and separate office!