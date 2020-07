Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully renovated home in a prime location! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home offers high end appliances, brand new flooring throughout, and all new paint. Easy access to companies like Apple and Oracle, convenient shopping at Domain, and much more. Located in highly desireable Round Rock school district routing to top rated schools. Come visit this beautiful home today!!!



